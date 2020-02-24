Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

