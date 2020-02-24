Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.92.

Synopsys stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

