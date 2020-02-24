Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.92.
Synopsys stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.