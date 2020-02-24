Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

