Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 120 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SREN. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a CHF 119 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.