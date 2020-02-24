Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Raised to $19.00 at UBS Group

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.
Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $927.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.68.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.