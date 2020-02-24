Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Raised to $19.00 at UBS Group

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $927.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $328,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

