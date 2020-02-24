SunTrust Banks Trims Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Target Price to $65.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.11.
Shares of AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,856,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 208,725 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
