SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $10,480,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

