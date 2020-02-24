SunTrust Banks Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.