SunTrust Banks Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $113.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

