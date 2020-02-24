SunTrust Banks Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $108.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.28.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,335,795.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $632,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,029. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

