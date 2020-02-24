SunTrust Banks Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $40.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.