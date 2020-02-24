SunTrust Banks Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $90.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.41.

ALB opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

