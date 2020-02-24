SunTrust Banks Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Hold

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

