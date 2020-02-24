SunTrust Banks Lowers ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $36.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of PRA opened at $32.03 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

