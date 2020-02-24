Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

