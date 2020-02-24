Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.50 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

