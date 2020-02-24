Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.50 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.