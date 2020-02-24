Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $54,300.00 in Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $955.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

