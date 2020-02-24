Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 491,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.06 and its 200-day moving average is $212.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

