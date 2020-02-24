Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 3.32. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

In related news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,071 shares of company stock worth $8,657,131. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

