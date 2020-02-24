Stifel Nicolaus Trims Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Target Price to $140.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Rogers stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. Rogers has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

