Stifel Nicolaus Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $210.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.20.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total value of $808,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,201 shares of company stock worth $83,710,127. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

