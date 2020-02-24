Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

