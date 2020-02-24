Stephens Boosts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $115.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.88.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.