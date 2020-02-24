State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 114.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

