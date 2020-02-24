State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $213,000 Position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.51. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $481.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.55.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $336,395. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

