State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $208,000 in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synthorx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Synthorx during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synthorx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synthorx alerts:

THOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

THOR opened at $67.99 on Monday. Synthorx Inc has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.