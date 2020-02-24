Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.98 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

