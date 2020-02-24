Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 667 ($8.77).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN opened at GBX 611.80 ($8.05) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 669.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 674.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.