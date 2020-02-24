Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 667 ($8.77).

STAN opened at GBX 611.80 ($8.05) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 669.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 674.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

