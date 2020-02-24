STAAR Surgical (STAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.79 and a beta of 2.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.73.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

