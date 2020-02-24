St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) Insider Mark Allan Sells 12,000 Shares

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total value of £61,560 ($80,978.69).

Shares of SMP opened at GBX 516 ($6.79) on Monday. St. Modwen Properties plc has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that St. Modwen Properties plc will post 1995.000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMP. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

