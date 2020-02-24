SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,790 at HSBC

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered SSE to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,490.07 ($19.60).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,670.37 ($21.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,529.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.37. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,651.50 ($21.72).

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith acquired 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.