SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. First Analysis increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of SPSC opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 592.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

