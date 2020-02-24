SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. 2,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,347. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $1,246,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,208.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.