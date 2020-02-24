SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran Sells 8,020 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $56.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.