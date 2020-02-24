Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $54.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

