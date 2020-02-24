Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,505 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 300,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $54.11 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

