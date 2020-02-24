Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 208.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 208.75 ($2.75).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price (up previously from GBX 195 ($2.57)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.97. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

