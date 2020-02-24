Spectris’ (SXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spectris to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,682.50 ($35.29).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,957 ($38.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,785.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,603.40. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Spectris will post 17101.7455198 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 43.20 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Insiders bought 2,352 shares of company stock worth $7,026,156 over the last ninety days.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

