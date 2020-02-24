SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.22

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 3114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPTL)
SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.
