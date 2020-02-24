SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.22

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 3114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353,358 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $911,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

