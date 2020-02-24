SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Position Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,820,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XNTK traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,571. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.