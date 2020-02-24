Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

SPAR stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $642.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153,829 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

