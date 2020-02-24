Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives $106.00 Average PT from Analysts

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCE. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 4,568.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,580,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCE opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $114.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.