SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SP. Sidoti decreased their price target on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

