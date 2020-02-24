SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target Cut to $52.00

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of SP stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after buying an additional 85,014 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

