S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after buying an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,819,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.85. 35,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,576. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.95 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.