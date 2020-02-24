Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889,823 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Southwestern Energy worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 117,491 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 151,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 609,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 583,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,636,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,886,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 589,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,293,330. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $833.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

