South Jersey Industries (SJI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.