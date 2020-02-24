SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,714.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Liquid. SophiaTX has a market cap of $626,559.00 and approximately $16,714.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00492365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.16 or 0.06569496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010233 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

