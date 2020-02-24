Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -400.67 and a beta of 1.71. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,350 shares of company stock worth $816,145. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

